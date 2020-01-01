Mary J. Blige launches wine brand

Mary J. Blige has ventured into a new line of business, working in partnership with a vineyard to create her own brand of wine.

The Real Love hitmaker joined forces with experts at Fantinel Winery in Italy to develop the Sun Goddess wines collection, which will launch with a Sauvignon Blanc and a Pinot Grigio Ramato.

Blige was already a fan of the vineyard's Pinot Grigio, so it didn't take much for her to agree to the collaboration.

"After walking through the vineyards and tasting with the Fantinel family, I felt extremely connected to the place, and more importantly, the people," Blige shared in a statement.

"In that moment, I felt the same magical energy I have long tried to capture from the sun and knew this was an incredible opportunity to partner with someone who shared that passion," she enthused.

Blige also promoted the wine to her Instagram followers, posting an image of some golden grapes with the caption: "I’ve been creating this for 3 years now and I hope this brings you some joy during these trying times."

The first Sun Goddess offerings, each priced at $19.99 (£16) will be limited edition varieties and will hit retailers in August.

Blige is the latest musician to add winemaker to her resume - rapper Post Malone recently announced the launch of his own rose, Maison No. 9, while John Legend, Fergie, Snoop Dogg, and Jon Bon Jovi also boast collections.