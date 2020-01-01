Ellie Goulding building up 'courage' to return to touring after Covid-19

Ellie Goulding is building up her "courage" to return to touring following the Covid-19 crisis with a series of intimate gigs next spring (21).

The British popstar releases her latest album, Brightest Blue, in July, at a time when traditional gigs across the world are on hold due to measures put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.

However, Ellie has optimistically booked seven dates at small and medium-sized venues next April and May but she says she needs to regain her confidence after spending so long off stage.

"I can't even imagine now performing on stage," she says during a chat with BBC Breakfast. "I watched my Glastonbury performance and I can't believe I did that in front of all those people.

"I think I am going to have to build up all that courage. When I am on stage I definitely feel like I go into that other character, where I have this confidence out of nowhere."

Explaining how lockdown has made her more of an introvert, she adds: "There is always a misconception that if you are a performer and you can perform to all those people, that you must be a very confident extrovert person.

"But actually I am the complete opposite. I think also this time has made me even more so. I have spent a lot of time by myself and I think I am going to have to build that back up again, whenever I do go back on tour."

Ellie's new tour gets underway on 28 April at the O2 Apollo in Manchester, England, and finishes with a gig on 12 May at Dublin, Ireland's Olympia Theatre. Tickets are available from Friday.