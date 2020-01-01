NEWS Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s Savage Love set to claim Official Singles Chart Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Viral smash Savage Love (Laxed Beat – Siren) could claim this week’s Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, currently up three places to Number 1.



Savage Love was made by 17-year-old New Zealander Jawsh 685 – real name Joshua Nanai – and became a hit on TikTok, inspiring the ‘Culture Dance’ phenomenon. The track now features Jason Derulo for its official release, who could claim his fifth UK Number 1 if it holds on until Friday (July 3).

Last week’s Number 1, DaBaby’s Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch, is close behind at Number 2 by just 317 chart sales.



The Rolling Stones currently feature in the midweek Top 40 at Number 9 with their latest single Living In A Ghost Town. The iconic band’s first single in four years was released in April but gets a physical release on vinyl this week.



South Korean girl group Blackpink start at Number 13 with How You Like That. The track smashed the YouTube record for the most global views in 24 hours, at 82.4 million. The quartet recently teamed up with Lady Gaga on Sour Candy, which debuted at Number 17 earlier this month.



Finally, Bring Me The Horizon are currently hovering just outside the Top 20 with Parasite Eve at 21. The band last appeared in the Top 40 in 2014 with the Number 17-peaking Drown.

The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.