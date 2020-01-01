Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood share gushing exchange after identity mix-up

Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood shared a gushing exchange on social media after a hilarious case of mistaken identity on Sunday.

The Big Little Lies actress took to Twitter to admit a fan had come up to her and asked if she was the country singer. However, instead of being annoyed at the error, Reese tweeted she was flattered, writing: "To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood : You officially made my day!"

Following Reese's tweet, Carrie responded, writing: "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!"

After the exchange, a woman called Noha Hamid jumped on the thread and explained she'd been the person who mistook Reese for Carrie, but admitted the Legally Blonde star's mask and cowboy hat meant it was hard to see her face.

Sharing a video explaining what had happened, Noha captioned it: "OMGGGG! That was ME. Haha, I swear when I walked away I was like wait, that was totally Reese Witherspoon! I could barely see your face cause the mask and hat but I knew you looked so familiar haha. I LOVE YOU."

In the TikTok video, Noha explained she saw the actress at a restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee with her family and waited until she left and went to her car before asking if she was Carrie. According to Noha, Reese replied: "Hey, oh no, I'm not Carrie Underwood, but have a great day."