Beyonce's Black is King visual album coming to Disney+

Beyonce will release her forthcoming visual album Black is King exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.

It was previously reported that the Halo hitmaker, who worked with Disney bosses on last year's The Lion King revamp and its subsequent soundtrack, was eyeing a $100 million (£80 million) deal with chiefs at the media giant to work for the organisation exclusively.

On Saturday, it was confirmed the 38-year-old entertainer will be releasing Black is King, based on the music from her 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, with the project being written, directed and executive produced by Beyonce.

"Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience," Disney+ bosses said in a statement. "Videos for 'My Power,' 'Mood 4 Eva,' and 'Brown Skin Girl' are extravagances of elegance and soul."

"The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present," they added. "A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future."

Black is King will be released on Disney+ on 31 July.

Beyonce went home with Humanitarian Award at the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday night, while her eight-year-old daughter with husband JAY-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, was honoured alongside her famous mum for their work on Brown Skin Girl from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.