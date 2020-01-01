Adam Lambert provides Global Pride livestream highlight with Mad World cover

Adam Lambert gave a highlight performance of Tears For Fears' hit Mad World as part of Saturday's Global Pride 2020 livestream event.

The Queen singer joined fellow performers, actors, politicians, and activists as part of the worldwide celebration of all things LGBTQ+ and he summed up what many were thinking as he belted out the British group's breakout song.

Introducing the cover, Adam said: "It’s amazing to be a part of the LGTBQ+ community. I’m very proud of my brothers and sisters. We are amazing. That’s not to say there’s not a lot of work to be done. We all know this. History never is a straight line of progress. There are setbacks, there’s side to side.

"In light of the recent Black Lives Matter protests that have been going on all over the world, I think it’s our responsibility as a community to use our empathy, to give a little extra love and support to our members of our community that are people of colour. Let’s take this time during world Pride to get as connected as we can, to reach out, make new friends, educate yourself, listen, get involved."

Hosted by Todrick Hall, Global Pride 2020 also featured performances and appearances from Kesha, Rita Ora, Olivia Newton-John, and Stephen Fry.