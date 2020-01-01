NEWS Miley Cyrus belted out Beatles anthem from empty Rose Bowl for Global Citizen livestream Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus performed the Beatles' Help! in an empty Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California as part of Global Citizen's Global Goal: Unite for Our Future livestream event on Saturday.



The Wrecking Ball singer belted out the song while standing on a giant exclamation point as 'HELP!' was spelled out across the length of the field.



"For me, the magic of performing is sharing and celebrating music together... being surrounded by people and feeling their energy!" she tweeted. "During this time of COVID-19, we are coming together in a different way... we are uniting with the goal of ensuring EVERYONE has access to the solutions to end this pandemic.



"I dedicated this performance to everyone who is working tirelessly for testing, treatments and vaccines so all of us can come together in places like this empty stadium... I can't wait to be together again."



Cyrus also sat down for a chat as part of the livestream to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on marginalised communities and the Black Lives Matter protests.



"My generation is hungry for change and is leading that charge in many ways," she said. "I've just been a student over the last few months and especially over the few weeks in my home country. I've been a student of these organisers and being able to learn and educate myself. That's kind of what my time is filled with at this moment, even through Global Citizen, just educating myself. I think that's the first step to making change.



"Young people are using their voices every day to demand that change, and especially now in this activism, even though change is taking time, we want it to lead to lasting change."