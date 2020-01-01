Sia takes issue with mural's depiction of her

Sia has complained a mural inspired by her likeness on Sia Furler Lane in Adelaide, Australia looks too much like her.

The public art piece by local artist Jasmine Crisp titled She Imagined Buttons will now be altered after the Chandelier singer's managers took issue with it for resembling the star too much.

"I think what's happened is that once the mural was started it was seen and talked about as if it was a portrait of Sia, which was never the intention," Adelaide City Council Lord Mayor Sandy Verschoor told Australia's ABC TV network.

The politician explained artist Crisp is working to transform the mural to fulfil the original agreement on the piece, which was meant to express Sia's impact on music without featuring an exact depiction of her face or persona.

"(Crisp's) intention was never that people saw it as Sia ... she's going to do a bit more work on it to evolve it and make sure it moves more towards the original intention, that is a fan's response to the music and the persona that is Sia," Verschoor explained.

Sia Furler Lane is one of four streets named after local musicians to celebrate the city's musical heritage.

The very private star rarely reveals her face in public and famously wears wigs to perform. The singer has previously confessed that remaining under the radar is essential for her health and wellbeing.

"I don't wear this (disguise) if there aren't cameras around," she explained to James Corden on Carpool Karaoke in 2016, "I only wear this to maintain a modicum of privacy."