Machine Gun Kelly recalls steamy Megan Fox video shoot

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly appeared flushed as he described filming his steamy new music video with Megan Fox.

The musician recruited the Transformers actress, who he is now dating, to star as his love interest in his racy Bloody Valentine promo, and he was quizzed about his experience working with Megan in a video interview on Radio.com on Thursday.

However, the question appeared to leave Kelly flustered, as his camera wobbled and his face turned red.

"I mean, obviously... great work experience," the star, real name Colson Baker, teased with a bashful smile.

The Bad Things hitmaker then explained he convinced Megan to shoot the music video just a day before filming, having already shared his new music with the beauty.

"I was playing Megan a lot of the Tickets to My Downfall (album) songs and I had made the (casting) call, like, the day before the video," he detailed. "And I was like, 'Can you come over?' and we shot the video."

Kelly and Megan have been romantically linked since she called time on her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green last month.

They publicly shared a kiss while holding hands in Los Angeles in mid-June, and the rapper alluded to his new romance with Megan as he posted lyrics for Bloody Valentine on Twitter.

"'I'm calling you girlfriend, what the f**k,'" he wrote, before remarking, "Life imitated art on that one."