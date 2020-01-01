NEWS Bob Dylan sets new chart record with ninth Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :





Congratulations to Bob Dylan, who goes straight to Number 1 with his 39th studio album Rough and Rowdy Ways.



With 34,000 chart sales, including 29,000 purchased on CD, Rough and Rowdy Ways is the Legendary singer-songwriter’s ninth chart-topper, placing him alongside ABBA and Queen in terms of other acts who have also managed nine UK Number 1 albums.



Bob Dylan also earns two new Official Chart records this week - becoming the oldest artist ever to score a Number 1 album of new original material, as well as becoming the oldest male solo artist to land a Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



At 79 years and one month old, Bob surpasses Paul Simon who was 74 years and 8 months when he topped the chart with new material Stranger To Stranger in 2016. Dylan also leapfrogs Rod Stewart by four years and two months - Sir Rod’s title of the oldest male solo artist to top the chart was short-lived, having only claimed it in December 2019 with orchestral rework collection You’re In My Heart’s, aged 74 years and 11 months.



The oldest artist overall to reach Number 1 remains as the late Dame Vera Lynn, who was 92 years young when she hit the top spot in 2009 with her greatest hits collection We’ll Meet Again – The Very Best Of.



Canadian songwriting legend Neil Young takes the Number 2 spot and the week’s best-selling vinyl release with Homegrown, his 11th Top 10 album (including two with Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young) and highest charting collection since 1994’s Sleeps with Angels.



Californian indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers lands a Top 40 album for the first time with second album Punisher, debuting at Number 6. The collection was the most popular purchase in UK independent record shops, taking Number 1 on this week’s Official Record Store Chart.



Outside of the Top 10, US heavy metal band Lamb of God debut at Number 16 with their self-titled eighth studio album, marking their third UK Top 20.



The late Dame Vera Lynn’s greatest hits album 100 re-enters the chart at Number 19, following her death last week at the age of 103. In May, Dame Vera became the oldest artist to land a Top 40 on the Official Albums Chart off the back of the 75th VE day anniversary celebrations.



Finally, East London Afro-Bashment six-piece NSG open at Number 37 with their mixtape Roots.