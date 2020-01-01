Adele's new album will no longer debut in September

Adele's latest album is no longer set to be released in September.

The singer's manager, Jonathan Dickins, has revealed the Covid-19 pandemic has halted the star's plans to put a new album out this year.

"It isn't coming in September, it'll be ready when it's ready," he told Newsweek. "We're all in the same boat; you're doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It'll come when it's ready. I can't put a date on that yet. We have music, but we're still working (on it)."

Adele's last album was the bestselling 25, which was released in 2015.

Fans have been wondering about Adele's next album for years. She accidentally let slip that her latest record was set to debut in September during a wedding reception for her pal Laura Dockrill in March. In a clip that made the rounds online, the Hello hitmaker could be heard telling the crowd, "Expect my album in September" before performing at the event.

Several musicians have had to delay or scrap the release dates of much-anticipated albums during the global health crisis, including Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, and Alanis Morissette.