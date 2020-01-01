Robbie Williams hints at another Take That reunion

Robbie Williams has insisted Take That "will ride again", after teaming up with former bandmate Gary Barlow for several songwriting sessions in the past few weeks.

The 46-year-old singer delighted fans by joining Gary, Mark Owen and Howard Donald for a live-streamed virtual fundraiser last month (May20) - the first time he had performed with the band since 2018.

But it hopefully won't be the last time, as Robbie hinted about potentially working with Take That again during an interview on Mark Wright's Heart Evening Show on Thursday night (25Jun20).

"I’ve been writing some songs with Gary Barlow in the last few weeks too," Robbie said when interviewer Mark asked him if there were any more Take That plans in the pipeline.

However, Robbie remained resolutely tight-lipped as to when a potential reunion could take place.

"Yeah, so, you know, we will ride again, me and my brothers," he said. "I don’t know when that’s going to be but we will ride again."

Although Robbie, Gary, Mark and Howard all reunited virtually for the concert last month, former bandmate Jason Orange was missing from the line-up. He has chosen to remain out of the spotlight since leaving the band in 2014 after deciding he didn't want to make music anymore.