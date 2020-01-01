Pharrell Williams launching new restaurant venture in France

Pharrell Williams is expanding his resume as a restaurateur with the launch of a new eatery in the South of France.

The Happy star has teamed up with French chef Jean Imbert, with whom he runs the chic Miami, Florida hotspot Swan, once again to open their new joint project in the food guru's native country. They opened Swan in late 2018.

"Excited to announce that ToSHARE, a cafe/restaurant collab by me and @jeanimbert, is opening tonight in St-Tropez, France," Pharrell posted on Twitter on Thursday. ToSHARE is located in the White 1921 Hotel.

ToSHARE's website features an eclectic menu, offering dishes like beet hummus, Mediterranean bluefin tuna and avocado, and a veal version of the popular Vietnamese banh mi sandwich.

The news emerges as French authorities continue to ease social distancing restrictions following a months-long lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.