Beyonce lands BET Humanitarian Award

Beyonce will be saluted for her philanthropy endeavours with the BET Humanitarian Award.

The Formation icon is being recognised for her ongoing work in conjunction with her BeyGOOD charity, through which she recently donated millions for coronavirus relief and helped to set up testing sites in her native Houston, Texas, where her team members have also been distributing personal protective equipment, essential items, hot meals, and grocery vouchers to locals in need.

She also just launched the Black Business Impact Fund, donating proceeds from her surprise single Black Parade to support black-owned small businesses in need, while she has additionally been funding scholarships through her Formation Scholars initiative, and providing clean water to the people of Burundi via her BeyGood4Burundi partnership with UNICEF bosses.

Beyonce will be presented with the honour during the virtual 2020 BET Awards, which are set to be televised in the U.S. at 8pm ET on Sunday.

Previous recipients of the accolade have included John Legend, Quincy Jones, Chance the Rapper, and the late Nipsey Hussle, who was posthumously celebrated last year.

Meanwhile, BET bosses have revealed rapper Lil Wayne will stage a tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and comedian Wayne Brady will remember rock pioneer Little Richard.

Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Nas, Black Thought, YG, DaBaby, and Chloe X Halle are among the performers scheduled for the event, which will be hosted by comedienne Amanda Seales.

Drake leads all 2020 nominees with six nods, while rap newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch have picked up five apiece.