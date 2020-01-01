Halsey to release first book of poetry

Halsey is set to publish her first collection of poetry.

The Without Me hitmaker, also known as Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, announced the news to her social media on Thursday.

"I wrote a few thousand sentences but am somehow struggling to string together a single one to summarize how excited I am about this," the singer wrote on her Instagram account, revealing: "I Would Leave Me If I Could, my first collection of poetry, is available for pre-order now."

A summary of the book on publisher Simon & Schuster's website describes it as a debut collection in which Halsey bares her soul.

Telling readers the work will contain: "the same artistry found in her lyrics," the write-up decrees that Halsey’s poems "delve into the highs and lows of doomed relationships, family ties, sexuality, and mental illness".

The blurb added that Halsey's autobiographical poems are "more hand grenades than confessions," and the book will "explore and dismantle conventional notions of what it means to be a feminist in search of power."

Meanwhile, the singer's on-off boyfriend Yungblud has also gained literary attention after announcing plans to release a new graphic novel.

Weird Times at Quarry Banks University, co-written by Ryan Sullivan, will be the second in a series of books by Yungblud, which launched last year with The Twisted Tales of the Ritalin Club.

"I wanted to amplify the idea that if you feel like you’re in a place where you don’t feel accepted, then come inside this world because here we love you for exactly who you are and we always will," Yungblud said of his new project.