Cardi B frustrated by fake Instagram rumours

Hip-hop sensation Cardi B has shut down rumours she created a secret Instagram account just to troll chart rivals.

The Bodak Yellow singer found herself at the centre of gossip on social media on Thursday, after it was claimed she was using a fake profile, known as a 'finsta', to insult her fellow female artists, including Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and her rap rival Nicki Minaj.

The hashtags 'CardiBIsOverParty' and 'CardiBIsCanceled' became trending topics online amid calls to end Cardi's career.

However, the 27-year-old has wasted no time in addressing the allegations and insisted she has nothing to do with the account in question.

"So I woke up... I'm seeing that they're trying to make this CardiBIsCanceledParty... I'm seeing these people, I guess they're editing or claiming I have a fake Instagram," Cardi explained in a Twitter voice note.

The hitmaker then clarified the extent of the con account: "they claim Lil' Kim and my hairstylist, makeup artist, and sister follows the page, and they never did. They even made fake Photoshopped comments (from) my hairstylist... I don't even speak to Lil' Kim... I don't personally know her that well."

Cardi then vented her frustration as she urged her haters to quit making up 'lies': "I don't even know why you guys want me to have issues with these people so badly. 'Oh, she hates every female,'" she said.

"I'm not even like that... stop trying to make this fake s**ts up... Don't make lies about me. It's tiring, it's annoying (sic)."