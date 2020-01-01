Madonna urges Americans to 'wake up' and vote Trump out

Madonna has endorsed Democrat Joe Biden as America's next leader, urging her fans and followers to "wake up" and vote out the "sociopath in the White House" in November.

In a damning attack on President Donald Trump, the Vogue singer posted a video of the U.S. leader at his most recent rally to her Instagram account on Tuesday, and let rip.

"Let me get this straight... lets slow down testing of Covid in America because the numbers of people testing positive are getting too high for Trump to deal with... And lets make it a law for anyone who burns the flag to go to jail for one year but lets have no law or reform or consequences put in place for Police officers who shoot and kill black victims for no reason (sic)!!" Madonna raged to her 15.2 million followers.

"Finally - Trump is upset about George Washingtons image being desecrated even though George Washington owned Slaves!!

"Ill take Sleepy Joe Biden any day over this White Supremacist Aka/ Nazi Aka Sociopath thats in The WHITE HOUSE! Time to Wake Up (sic)."

Madonna previously revealed she quit the U.S. in 2017 because of Trump's leadership, relocating to Portugal to help further her son David's soccer ambitions.

During the 2016 election, the superstar campaigned hard for Trump rival Hillary Clinton. She even gave a surprise pop-up concert for the politician, delighting fans with the intimate gig at Washington Square Park in New York.