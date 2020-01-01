NEWS Katy Perry goes camping to celebrate babymoon Newsdesk Share with :





Katy Perry has gone camping 'in the wild' for her babymoon with fiance Orlando Bloom.



The couple's glamorous travel plans to celebrate the impending arrival of their baby were scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic. The Roar hitmaker is expecting a daughter with the actor, with her due date now several weeks away.



However, after an experience camping in their backyard at home, Katy told U.S. TV show Extra that they decided to go even further afield when it came to their babymoon.



"When you camp in your backyard, you can just like, go to your house, go to your bathroom," the 35-year-old singer laughed. "When you’re camping in the wild, it’s wild. It was fun. It was a lot. I was like, ‘It’ll be so fun. It’ll be, like, my babymoon is to go camping.’"



Katy imparted that she felt relaxed about roughing it, despite discovering the drawbacks of an outdoorsy lifestyle: "‘Oh, you do everything yourself.’ Cool," she smiled.



Joking about camping while pregnant, she added: “I was literally like, ‘What am I thinking?’”



Katy also said she enjoyed the backyard camping experience with her six-year-old niece and Orlandos son Flynn, nine, from his marriage to model Miranda Kerr.



“We camped in the backyard… We have tents and we set it up and we did a little fire in our fire pit and did s’ mores,” she recalled. Katy recounted that the mini-adventure was full of card games: "We got into family Uno and Legos, like nothing else. Everywhere we have a Lego display wall... My niece and Flynn, Orlando’s son, they play savage Uno!”