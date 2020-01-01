NEWS Demi Lovato raves about boyfriend Max Ehrich on birthday Newsdesk Share with :





Demi Lovato is gushing about boyfriend Max Ehrich as the actor turns 29.



The couple has been together throughout the coronavirus lockdown and the 27-year-old I Love Me singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to make sure the Young & the Restless star knew exactly how she felt about him on his birthday.



"BAAAYYBEEE - I have so much fun with you and there's so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I'll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN," the singer wrote, alongside a series of photos of the couple.



Proudly declaring her affections, Demi extolled: "We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don't give a F**K if we're embarrassing ourselves if others are around!! I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit."



Demi went on to tell her man she felt: "unconditionally loved and accepted" by him, adding: "I can't explain it or you... you're indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous."



Demi and Max are known to have been dating since March, when flirtatious comments between the pair began to pop up on their social media accounts.



Writing that she sees a long future to the relationship, Demi concluded: "You're also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can't wait to make more birthday memories together... here's to the future baby. I love you Max Ehrich."



Max responded to Demi's love note by commenting simply: "I love you infinitely baby."