Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato celebrating Pride with virtual Stonewall Day global livestream

Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are among the stars coming out in support of the LGBTQ+ community for Pride Live's Stonewall Day global livestream.

The singers join an A-list line-up of musicians and entertainers, including Kesha, Cynthia Erivo, Katy Perry, Luke Evans, and Nico Tortorella, for the event, which will "raise critical funds for LGBTQ+ organisations severely affected by COVID-19 and the recent events highlighting the need for fair and equal treatment under the law for all".

The event comes after numerous Pride events worldwide were forced to take to the Internet amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has halted mass gatherings globally.

Produced in association with Warner Media, Logo TV, Nasdaq, and Pride Media, the livestream will also feature appearances by Chelsea Clinton, Donatella Versace, and Richard Branson, as well as a special guest appearance by former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Funds raised during the broadcast will benefit Brave Space Alliance, Translatin@ Coalition, Trans Lifeline, and The Ally Coalition.

It takes place on 26 June.