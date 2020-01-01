NEWS Normani and Camila Mendes named Global Citizens Newsdesk Share with :





Normani and Camila Mendes have been unveiled as Urban Decay's newest Global Citizens.



The 24-year-old music star and 25-year-old Riverdale actress, along with singer G.E.M, partnered with the cosmetics brand for its Pretty Different campaign, which celebrates the three women for their individuality and activism.



The trio will also feature in the ads for Urban Decay’s newest release in its Naked series, the Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette.



And Normani explained that she plans on using her platform as a Global Citizens to further Black representation in the beauty industry.



“I want to amplify Black stories to help dismantle systemic racism,” she told Elle magazine. “I wholeheartedly believe that through this collaboration, I have a real opportunity and obligation to the Black community not only to lift my voice but all of theirs through this mission and journey to have more representation and justice inside and out of the beauty industry.”



The Motivation hitmaker later took to Instagram to share her joy at being picked by the beauty brand, revealing she wants to make the most of her new role.



"They have trail-blazed and challenged the industry’s definition of beauty since the beginning. They stand with marginalized groups by showing that makeup should be and can be inclusive for everyone," Normani wrote. "We need to celebrate beauty in every color. We need representation across the beauty industry and I hope to use my platform to amplify the voices of my community."



Camila also discussed her love for the brand, and told her followers and fans on Instagram that she has had a lifelong admiration for Urban Decay.



“Growing up, I always admired them as a brand that championed diversity and celebrated individuality, and I feel that stronger now than ever,” the actress shared. “It’s important to support brands that actively do the work to be inclusive. Beauty comes in all shapes and colors, and it’s imperative that we see that reflected in the beauty industry.”