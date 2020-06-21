Post Malone debuts skull tattoo on shaved head

Post Malone surprised fans with an impressive skull tattoo on the side of his newly-shaved head.The 24-year-old added to his ever-increasing collection of face tattoos with a large skeleton design, outlined in black ink, that covered half of his head.“I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool,” Malone captioned the snap on Instagram, and he added a positive message of encouragement to his 21.9 million followers.“Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking a*s.”Earlier this year, the Sunflower hitmaker discussed his face tattoos, and candidly confessed that he was prone to ink his face due to his insecurities.“I’m a ugly-a*s motherf**ker,” Malone told GQ Style. “(The face tattoos do) maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”He also shared his dream of having a sword tattooed on his face with the publication, and thinks the unusual ink makes him "more interesting"."I feel like the face tattoos make me interesting to look at, so where I might lack in handsomeness, I make up in intrigue at least," he mused.