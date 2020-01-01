John Legend helping Chrissy Teigen 'as much as possible' as she recovers from surgery

John Legend is doing all he can to help wife Chrissy Teigen recover after the model went under the knife to have her breast implants removed earlier this month.

Teigen recently underwent surgery to reverse a boob job she had done at the age of 20, after experiencing discomfort, and All of Me crooner John told OprahMag.com she's on the road to recovery.

"We’ve had a lot going on in the house,” he shared. “(Chrissy) is recovering - she had plastic surgery a couple weeks ago that she’s told everyone about. It takes recovery time whenever you let someone cut you up a bit, so I’ve been trying to help her as much as possible.

“The babies have been trying to help and not sit on her too much,” he explained, about their young children Miles and Luna - who previously gave their mum a card instructing her to "have fun" getting her "boobs out".

"She’s still a little sore, but she’s getting much better, and she gave me a wonderful Father’s Day so I’m appreciative," he concluded.

During the John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day show, which aired in the U.S. on Sunday, the star was joined by pals including Snoop Dogg, Ne-Yo, Stevie Wonder, Shaquille O’Neal and Quincy Jones for an hour of musical performances and family fun, recorded at the couple's home.