Katy Perry: 'Orlando Bloom is really excited to have a daughter'

Orlando Bloom is "really excited" to have a baby daughter, according to his pregnant fiancee Katy Perry.

The 35-year-old singer is expecting a little girl with the Pirates of the Caribbean star this summer, and opened up about the pregnancy during an interview on Mix 104.1’s Karson & Kennedy radio show.

Reflecting on how Orlando is dealing with the prospect of welcoming a baby girl into the world, Katy said: "I think he's really excited for a little girl. They say that little girls are, you know, daddy's little girl. That's how it's going to be. We'll see."

Orlando, 43, is already father to nine-year-old son Flynn, from his marriage to Miranda Kerr.

And despite the fact it's just a matter of weeks until their daughter is born, Katy and Orlando have yet to settle on a moniker for the baby. While it had been reported the Never Worn White star was planning to name her after her late grandmother, Katy insisted she won't know the tot's perfect name until she meets her.

"We have yet to decide specifically on her name because I think we've got options and she'll tell us … I'll look at her and go, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, you are her. You are that,'" she smiled.

Dealing with pregnancy during the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the singer, who admitted she's been feeling "every emotion under the sun" as she prepares for first-time parenthood during a worldwide health crisis.

"I've been overwhelmed, I've been anxious, I've been happy, I've been overjoyed, I've been depressed - I've been all of it," she mused. "The world is just a wild time, and it's a wild time to bring life into the world. I mean, people were already having those kinds of conversations years ago, where it's like, 'Man, the world feels a little uncertain.' And now, it really feels shaky boots.”

Alongside being pregnant, Katy has been keeping herself busy by working on her upcoming fifth studio record, which is due for release on 14 August. But giving a hint as to her official due date, the Firework star joked she's unsure whether or not her daughter or her album will drop first.