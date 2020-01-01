Motley Crue's Vince Neil mourns brutal death of pet dog

Motley Crue lead vocalist Vince Neil has been left devastated by the brutal death of his pet Yorkshire terrier, Cali.

Neil's girlfriend, Rain Hannah, took to Instagram to share the couple's loss of their five-year-old pup.

Alongside pictures of family members cuddling their pet, Hannah wrote: "With a heavy heart we share the news that our beloved California Wolf Cali Neil has gone to heaven."

Declaring that Cali's death 'was tragic', Hannah added that the dog was "brutally hunted 5 steps from our front door by our vicious neighbors ‘kill for sport’ dogs."

Cali was a popular character on Neil's social media, where he updated about her regularly. The terrier featured on an episode of U.S. reality show Celebrity Wife Swap in 2015, and even had an Instagram account of her own, where she had gathered over 2,000 followers.

The account's most recent post reads: "Thank you all for your support and love during these difficult times. We will be posting and sharing more photos of (Cali) as we have almost 6 years of beautiful memories with her."

Writing that their dog was a real star, Hannah and Neil added that Cali "had the ‘it factor’ and was "perfect in every way. She had a pure soul, loved with her whole heart and could never hurt a soul."

On Neil's social media, the singer posted a picture of himself with his beloved pet, accompanied by the simple words: "I’m going to miss this little one forever. Love you Cali."