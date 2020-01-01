NEWS Kelly Rowland grateful to have reconnected with estranged father Newsdesk Share with :





Kelly Rowland has been enjoying daily calls with her biological father ever since their emotional reunion in 2018.



The Destiny's Child singer opened up about reconnecting with her dad, Christopher Lovett, in a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, to mark Father's Day, explaining that she has chosen to forgive him for abandoning her.



In the touching post, Kelly shared two photos of herself with her father and wrote: "This was the day I met Christopher Lovett, My biological father. This was honestly one of the most pivotal moments in my life!"



The R&B star, who has previously claimed her dad's 'drunk and aggressive' behaviour drove her late mum, Doris Rowland Garrison, to leave him, recalled that she felt "petrified" as she prepared for the long-awaited meeting: "In that moment I felt like the abandoned 8yr old (sic)," she confessed.



Now the mother-of-one is thrilled to have been given the opportunity to get to know one another again, after the estrangement.



"I have come to know SO much about myself, my family history, and even where my love of music & voice have come from!" Kelly continued. "I Love you Daddy, and love being your little girl...even at 39!" she teased.



"P.S. we are making up for lost time, and when I tell you, him telling me how smart and beautiful I am....will never get old!



HAPPYFATHERSDAY reunited (sic)," she added.



Kelly's post drew the praise of fans, and a number of her celebrity friends also applauded her approach to the complicated situation.



"Thank you for sharing this beautiful part of your story," commented Reese Witherspoon, while Gwyneth Paltrow added, "I'm crying, this is so beautiful".