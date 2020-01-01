Snoop Dogg honours Kobe Bryant at 2020 ESPY Awards

Snoop Dogg paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant during the virtual 2020 ESPY Awards on Sunday night.

The Gin and Juice star performed a rap tribute to the NBA (National Basketball Association) legend, who, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, passed away in a helicopter crash in January.

Snoop, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr., rapped as video of Kobe, as well as footage of the many stunning murals that have popped up in tribute to him, played.

Snoop took viewers through Kobe‘s career highlights with his words, saying: “All grit no smile… Let’s do it mamba style.

“A friend and leader, understandably. And you did it candidly. Your reign in the city remains… greatness in your name.”

In addition to the awards show tribute, Kobe's widow Vanessa also shared a Father's Day post in honour of her late husband. Together they had children Gianna, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

"Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world. We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB @KobeBryant #BestoftheBest #GirlDad," she penned.

A few days earlier, baby Capri celebrated her first birthday, with Vanessa sharing a special photo of Kobe cradling his daughter as a newborn.

“Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!!” she posted. “God Bless you sweet princess. Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. "Koko-Bean" named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant. We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy.”