Drake posts rare picture of son for Father's Day

Drake has shared a photograph of his son Adonis to Instagram as part of a Father's Day message to the world's dads.

On Sunday, the rap star posted a picture of two-year-old Adonis sitting up in bed, alongside the caption: "Happy Fathers Day to all the real g'z handling business (sic)."

In his stories feed, the One Dance hitmaker then paid tribute to those he considers father figures, starting with his own dad, Dennis Graham, to whom he wrote "Happy Fathers Day!!!!"

The feed also honoured such luminaries as music executive J. Prince, rappers Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Birdman, and basketball players LeBron James and Charles Oakley.

Crediting the men as his inspirations, Drake added a personalised messaged to each. Alongside the picture of Lil Wayne, he effused: "You are my brother but you raised me so happy father's day I love U G forever." Drake captioned a shot of Oakley with: "happy fathers day to a real gansta big father figure energy."

Drake and his ex-girlfriend, Sophie Brussaux became parents when Adonis was born in October 2017. During the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Drake revealed he had chosen to self-isolate away from his son, who lives in Paris, France. The rapper said he decided to stay in his hometown of Toronto, Canada because he had spent time with NBA star Kevin Durant, who tested positive for COVID-19. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he wrote on Instagram in March.