NEWS Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo set for huge uplift as DaBaby heads for sixth week at Number 1 Newsdesk





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo are set for a big rise this week with Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat), up 18 places to Number 4 after two days.



The original beat by 17-year-old Polynesian artist Jawsh 685 (real name Joshua Nanai) blew up on TikTok and caught the attention of Jason Derulo, who wanted to use it for his own song.

The official collaboration was released on 12 June, and debuted on the Official Singles Chart at Number 22.



DaBaby is heading for a sixth week at Number 1 with Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch, currently leading by 1,000 chart sales.



UK rapper M Huncho is set to be this week’s highest new entry with Burning (15). Huncho, who claimed a Top 5 album in January with Huncholini The 1st, could enjoy his first Top 20 single with the track.



Ava Max could land her third Top 20 song with Kings & Queens, rising six places to Number 20.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.

