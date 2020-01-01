Beyonce lends voice to Black-owned businesses with new single Black Parade

Beyonce is urging fans to support black-owned businesses with her new Black Parade initiative.

The Halo star shared her new project on Friday, which was also Juneteenth - the anniversary of the date in 1865 when the last slaves were freed in the U.S. following the Civil War - posting a directory of small businesses in the U.S. owned by Black people on her website.

"Happy Juneteenth Weekend," she penned on Instagram while announcing the initiative. "I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power."

Along with the website feature, the star also dropped a surprise new single, Black Parade, to promote the project.

Proceeds from the song will benefit BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, which supports Black-owned small businesses.