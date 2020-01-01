Dua Lipa looks to Madonna for career inspiration

Dua Lipa wants to follow in the footsteps of Madonna by enjoying a peak in the music industry in her 40s.

The 24-year-old singer has already enjoyed huge success with hits such as Hotter Than Hell, One Kiss, and New Rules.

But speaking to Chelcee Grimes on her podcast What We Coulda Been, Dua admitted she doesn't see her career-high happening for another couple of decades yet.

Instead, she wants to be like Madonna and have her biggest success later in her life.

"I want to do this for as long as I can," she said. "I feel like Madonna peaked at 40 or 45 and made the best pop album known, and she continues to kill it."

Dua's hectic schedule meant she spent just 22 days at home in 2018.

Yet, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the star’s calendar is drastically different this year - which has taken some getting used to.

"I’m learning to enjoy this stillness," Dua added. "Everything has been so go, go, go. I am learning to be more patient, I’m learning that nothing is as urgent as it has seemed for the past few years."