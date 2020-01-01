NEWS Selena Gomez commemorates Juneteenth with vow to end systemic racism Newsdesk Share with :





Selena Gomez has encouraged fans to join her pledge to end systemic racism forever in honour of America's Juneteenth.



The singer and actress has vowed to continue her battle for racial justice as Americans celebrate the 155th anniversary of the emancipation of African-American slaves on Friday.



"Tomorrow is Juneteenth which commemorates the day slaves in Texas were told they were free on June 19th 1865," Selena, a native Texan, wrote on Instagram ahead of the holiday. "Please take the day to have conversations with your family and friends about the importance of Black Lives Matter and how we all need to join together to ensure equality and justice and then continue these conversations every day!"



"To learn more of the history and the movement to make it a national holiday read The article in my bio," she added, sharing a TIME magazine article about Juneteenth.



In recent weeks, Selena has handed over her Instagram platform to influential civil rights leaders in response to the Black Lives Matter movement protests, and she admits the idea has been a big hit for her.



"It's not lost on me how fortunate I am to have this platform and appreciate you all for taking the time to watch, listen and take in the powerful messages and information we've been provided over the last two weeks by some of the most inspiring people I've come across in my life," the Lose You to Love Me singer wrote. "This is just the beginning and we will continue to hear from other Black voices and as well as other marginalized communities I am committed to doing the work and I hope you join me."