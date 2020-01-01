NEWS Liam Gallagher scores third Number 1 with MTV Unplugged Newsdesk Share with :





Liam Gallagher’s MTV Unplugged album enters straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart, earning the Britpop legend his third solo chart-topping record.



The album debuts at the top with 21,000 chart sales, 10,000 of which were on vinyl, making it the fastest-selling vinyl album of 2020 so far.



Recorded live at Hull City Hall in August 2019, MTV Unplugged marks the first live album to reach the UK top spot in six years, since George Michael’s Symphonica in March 2014.



A picture containing person, holding, suit, man



Description automatically generatedLiam Gallagher with his three Official Number 1 Albums Awards for As You Were, Why Me, Why Not? and MTV Unplugged.



Celebrating the news, Liam told OfficialCharts.com:



“Nobody told me there’d be days like these, strange days indeed. Most peculiar mama. 3 number 1 albums in 3 years… not bad for an unsophisticated parka monkey. Thanks to everyone who made it happen LG x”



Liam’s previous solo Number 1 albums are 2017’s As You Were and 2019’s Why Me? Why Not.



Last week’s Number 1, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica, drops to 2, and there is a big new entry for singer-songwriter Jack Garratt, landing at Number 8 with his second album Love, Death & Dancing.



Outside the Top 10, Thin Lizzy retrospective The Essential is new at Number 16, marking the Dublin band’s first Top 40 album in 16 years, and a reissue of Manic Street Preachers’ 1993 album Gold Against The Soul re-enters at 17.



Finally, the fourth album by Irish indie-folk quartet Kodaline, One Day At A Time, opens at Number 33.