Bette Midler and Gloria Estefan team up for virtual AIDS Walk: Live From Home show

Bette Midler and Gloria Estefan are among the stars taking part in the virtual AIDS Walk: Live From Home livestream show, in support of those affected by HIV and AIDS.

The benefit event is being organised by AIDS Walk New York and AIDS Walk San Francisco bosses, in place of annual walks that are usually held on both sides of the U.S.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's event is to be a combined effort, with both teams coming together for a 90-minute online event, which will see appearances and performances from Midler, Estefan, and Queer Eye's Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown, among others.

The AIDS Walk: Live From Home show will stream on 19 July, and will benefit New York’s GMHC (Gay Men's Health Crisis) and San Francisco's PRC (Positive Resource Center).

PRC chief executive officer Brett Andrews said: "Stemming from the uncertainty surrounding the current healthcare crisis, we collectively decided to bring teams together virtually to create a new vision for the Bay Area’s largest, single-day AIDS-related fundraiser."

Matt Bomer, Vanessa Williams, Laura Linney, Alan Cumming, Alex Newell, and numerous stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race are also set to take part in the virtual fundraiser.