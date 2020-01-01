John Legend deeply shaken by video of George Floyd's death

John Legend was shaken by the video of George Floyd's final minutes because he realised any member of his family could have been under police officer Derek Chauvin's knee.

African-American man Floyd died shortly after the Minnesota cop kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes during a street arrest that was caught on camera on 25 May.

The tragic incident sparked a wave of Black Lives Matter protests throughout America and around the world, and now, All of Me singer Legend has admitted he's 'worried' members of his family could be subject to same kind of police brutality.

"I've talked to so many of my friends about that video... and what they've said to me is..., 'I see myself under that officer's knee. I see my dad under that officer's knee'," he told NBC newsman Willie Geist in a taped interview that will air on Sunday.

"We do see our family members when that happens. My younger brother has a son who is 20 years old, and I could see him in moments like that having a misunderstanding with officers and I worry for him... particularly once they hit a certain age and their body is deemed as threatening to other people."

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in relation to Floyd's death. The three other officers at the scene - Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao - have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.