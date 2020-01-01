Cardi B pranks fans with Sam Smith 'remix'

Cardi B fooled fans on Thursday by pretending to have recorded an official remix to Sam Smith's hit song How Do You Sleep?

The I Like It hitmaker decided to have a little fun with Twitter's new voice notes function, which allows users to record up to 140 seconds of audio to post online, and shared a clip of Smith's music video with her 12.5 million followers.

She sent some fans into overdrive as she captioned it, "Remix is out now" - until they realised the cheeky MC had just dubbed her voice over the Brit's as she sang along to the tune.

Meanwhile, Cardi's rap rival, Nicki Minaj, is seeking credit for the audio tweet function from Twitter bosses, after proposing the idea three years ago.

She shared an Instagram image of a message from 2017, when she wrote, "If Twitter came out with a way for me to voice note my tweets they'd be winning. Give me my money tho. Give me my money (sic)."

Calling on fans to urge platform bosses to reward her for the idea, which was rolled out this week, she captioned the old tweet: "Can y'all go on Twitter & tell them give me my money for this new voice note feature I told them to add in 2017 (sic)?"

Twitter officials have yet to respond to Nicki's gripe.