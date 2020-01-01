Tommy Lee ends radio chat over best sex question

Tommy Lee ended a radio interview abruptly earlier this week when the host asked him to rank his ex-lovers.

The Motley Crue drummer was chatting with Australia's Moonman in the Morning co-host Jess Eva on Thursday when she asked him which of his former girlfriends and wives was best in bed: “You are a hero to many men around the world because you’ve romanced some hotties in your time,” posited Eva, before asking: “Heather Locklear, Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell, Pink, out of all your loves, who was the best one?”

Lee didn't answer the question, and instead quickly ended the phone call.

Now the rocker's publicist, Jamie Roberts, has slammed Eva for ignoring her list of banned questions.

In a statement to Fox News, Roberts said, "Like most publicists, I made them, and everyone else that interviews Tommy, aware of the numerous topics that Tommy would be interested in and willing to talk about."

Roberts explained that she had made it very clear to the station in advance that the interview would be terminated if they couldn't play by the rules.

She continued: "They didn't do their job, so I did mine. Of the 50 interviews we've done in the past week, (Moonman in the Morning) were the only ones who couldn't keep it together."

After the interview ended a producer advised Eva they had been told specifically by Tommy's publicist not to ask any questions about his ex-wives.

Eva insisted she had no idea that was a condition of the interview, adding, "I didn't know that...! What was I meant to ask him? His favourite chocolate chip recipes?”