Today on Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa, we spoke with US singer John Legend. tells how he and Chrissy deal with the juggling act of parenting and work (and his hilarious diaper changing song), how they told their daughter Luna about Chrissy getting her breast implants removed and the couples protocol for posting on social media.



John says he was conflicted about releasing his new album ‘Bigger Love’ during coronavirus but decided to release it as he figured people “need a lift” right now.



He was conflicted about releasing his new album during Coronavirus

John Legend “A lot of love went into it, a lot of joy a lot of soul. And then a month after I was done writing everything, the whole world goes on lockdown and it’s weird because I made this really happy, joyful, loving album and everybody’s depressed and locked in the house. You don’t know if you’re supposed to wait and put it out later.. I figured people need a lift right now so let’s put it out now!”



How he and Chrissy deal with the juggling act of parenting and work (and his diaper changing song)

John Legend “We are having a good time! i’m lucky that my wife is so good with them because she is the more creative one when it comes to picking out fun things for the kids to do, she has a real sense of play and adventure and I’m a little more boring when it comes to that. So mum keeps them entertained, I’m a very good dad in the sense that I’m very attentive and I’m very loving Chrissy is more creative and has more fun ideas! “

Wippa “Do you do nappies?”

John Legend “Of course I do diapers, I wrote a song about it! I wrote a song and I would sing it to Luna when she was first born and I would change her diaper “somebody’s got a stinky booty, her name is Luna and she made a poopy!”.



On how they told their daughter about Chrissy getting her breast implants removed

John Legend “Chrissy is great because she’ll be very frank with Luna about certain things so she was like “yeah mummy is gonna go to the doctor and get her boobies taken out”. So Luna was a little bit worried, she was like “this is scary” and she probably had no concept that something inside her mother‘s body was foreign to begin with and it wasn’t all hers. There was a cake, Kris Jenner sent balloons, or kind of folks were sending things to commemorate this solemn occasion. Everyone who she’s spoken to who’s had them taken out said they feel so much better and healthy physically and more free. And I think when everything heals up she’ll feel that way too.”



The couples protocol for posting on Social media

Fitzy “Do you check with each other before you put stuff on social media?”

John Legend “Not really, we used to early on but now we understand each other so well. We know what our fans will say, we know what our haters will say and we know what each other will say by this point so I think we have a good sense of what works for us and what doesn’t. I won’t post a picture of Chrissy without her approval.”