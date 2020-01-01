Lady Gaga gifted fan her jacket after hearing moving coming out story

Lady Gaga gifted a fan the jacket she was wearing after the singer was touched by the young woman's story about her music.

Shannon McKee, 27, appeared on U.S. TV show Today on Thursday to discuss the incident, after pictures of the moment went viral on social media this week.

Recalling her first encounter with the Rain on Me singer at a market in Malibu, California, McKee said she approached the star to compliment the garment - without realising who she was.

"I walked in and I was like, 'Hey, that's a really bad a*s jacket you got on," McKee shared. "And she said, 'Thank you.' I kind of recognised the voice, but I'm not one to really go up to celebrities."

McKee then left the store, before deciding she wanted to go back in and tell the singer something else, after she "felt this need that she needed to hear it from me".

"I was like, 'Hey, you're Lady Gaga, right? My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you're the reason he actually came out to me. And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you and my brother just recently came out to me, too. So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally'," she explained.

At the time, Gaga was out with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, and didn't want to pose for photos, but she appeared to be moved by the story, and handed McKee her jacket instead, with the exchange caught by nearby paparazzi.

"As I was telling her the story about my friend, she took off her jacket and was like, 'You loved my jacket so much. Here. It's yours. Put it on right now. You be bad a*s with it now'," McKee added.