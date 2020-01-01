NEWS Cardi B offers fans behind-the-scenes look at her latest piercing session Newsdesk Share with :





Cardi B has offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at her latest piercing session.



On Wednesday, the 27-year-old posted a series of videos on Instagram, with the footage showing her holding her Migos star husband Offset's hand as a body piercing professional gave her three dermal piercings on her chest and a labret piercing below her lip.



"I don't even know why I'm agreeing to this," Cardi complained in one clip, before Offset encouraged her by commenting: "Take that s**t like a G!"



"Oh my God, that one hurt!" she yelled, after jokingly asking the 28-year-old why he wasn't getting any piercings.



"This b**ch hurt. I forgot how it felt," Cardi captioned the videos, and later showed off the new bling on her chest.



"The finale," she wrote alongside the clip, in which she revealed the piercings now featured diamond-encrusted piercings, including one that was shaped like a dollar sign.



Earlier in the day, Cardi also took to the platform to shut down rumours that she had been editing videos and pictures of her body by uploading footage depicting her wearing a blue Louis Vuitton bikini.



"Now I know a b**ch gained some weight, because I had to make the thighs match the motherf**kin a**," she joked. "I know I gained a little bit of weight and I'm actually holding it in... but it doesn't matter though... I got lipo money."



The I Like It rapper also touched on the subject on her Instagram Stories, and told her followers: "Like y'all think I'm editing it, just ask me for a (video)... I got a little fat. I gained a little weight, you know what I'm saying? It's all good. Can ask me for a video, I'll show ya."