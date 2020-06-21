NEWS Sting joins musicians in the North of England to help the Covid-19 grieving process Newsdesk Share with :





Performers include Sir Thomas Allen, Michael Copley, Clea Friend, Steven Osborne, Martin Stephenson, Sting and Kathryn Tickell.



Renowned musicians, NHS psychologists, writers and researchers have come together to help people grieve for their loved ones during Covid 19 in a special event called “SAYING GOODBYE” at 2pm on 21 JUNE 2020 over Zoom and Facebook.



The group of volunteers have been hosting a number of musical events to help people cope with the emotional and relational impact of the pandemic and felt it was fitting to arrange a special event for people who have lost loved ones recently and have not had the chance to mourn them. Through a musical and poetic journey written, crafted and performed specially for this event it is hoped that this will bring some solace to allow people to grieve and say goodbye collectively.



Although it had started primarily for those in the N.E. of England it has now spread organically across the UK with the organisers no longer being able to cover it just over Zoom but extending it over Facebook live, so others around the UK can join too at www.facebook.com/paraswellbeing/live



The event will be a non-religious ceremony (but multi-faith in spirit) and music. The organisers have managed to get together a great line-up of all kinds of musicians and artists from different genres including:



The event has been organised by a number of eminent luminaries in the North East of England hoping to offer something of solace to people during the pandemic, including Dr Angela Kennedy, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Dr Joanna Marshall - Clinical Psychologist, Professor Nigel Osborne - Composer & Aid Worker, Dr Paras Patel - Wellbeing Researcher, Ian Ritchie - Musician & Artistic Director and Dr Chika Robertson - Musician & Academy Professor.



Mourners are invited to bring a candle, a photo or a personal item that helps them to remember their loved ones during this event and if they feel they want to share their experiences further then we would refer them to the yellow heart Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/669274300301274/ for people to display yellow hearts in their windows or write a story about those they have lost to Covid-19.