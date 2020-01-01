NEWS Dame Vera Lynn dies Newsdesk Share with :





British music legend Dame Vera Lynn has died, aged 103.



The beloved singer, known as the Forces' Sweetheart due to the way her songs helping boost morale during World War II, passed away on Thursday morning surrounded by close relatives.



"The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers at the age of 103," they said in a statement to BBC News.



Vera was best known for performing for the troops during wartimes in countries including India and Egypt.



The singer's hits include (There'll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover and We'll Meet Again, which was recently referenced by Queen Elizabeth II in a national address amid the Covid-19 crisis.



Vera recently teamed up with classical singer Katherine Jenkins on a new charity version of the song, with funds going to charities supporting Britain's National Health Service (NHS).



Paying tribute in a message posted on Twitter, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote: "Dame Vera Lynn's charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours. Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come."