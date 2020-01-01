Tommy Lee loving TikTok after being 'dragged onto' platform

Rocker-turned-social media star Tommy Lee is 'having fun being silly' on popular video sharing platform TikTok.

The Motley Crue drummer told Australian TV show Today Extra this week that despite having to be 'dragged onto' the site by his wife, Brittany Furlan, he now can't get enough of the online attention.

Lee claimed the platform's simplicity was key to its appeal: "You know what, TikTok is really fun and it lets everybody like be their own director, producer of their own little clips. You see funny dances, Apple phone hacks. It's nice and silly."

While the 57-year-old musician was slow to go digital, he said he believes the light relief is the perfect distraction from the real world: "it is a whole lot of fun which we need right now," he smiled.

The rocker has accrued over 6.5 million likes and is followed by more than 607,000 fans on the channel due to his antics.

Confessing that he was sceptical at first, Lee explained his wife Brittany won him over to TikTok: "At first I thought 'No, this is silly'. But then it is all my wife's fault because she has millions and millions of followers on there."

Furlan was one of the most followed female video stars on the now discontinued social media network Vine. She has since amassed over 12 million likes on TikTok. Lee spoke proudly of his wife's achievements on the platform, saying: "she's a comedian and what have you. She is always doing crazy stuff!"