Machine Gun Kelly 'in love' with Megan Fox

Rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly has declared he is 'in love' after enjoying a romantic picnic with a date widely believed to be Megan Fox.

The Transformers beauty has been romantically linked to the hip-hop star ever since calling time on her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green last month.

Earlier this week, the rumoured new couple confirmed themselves as an item when they publicly shared a kiss while holding hands in Los Angeles.

Kelly, also known as Colson Baker, has since taken to his Instagram Story to give fans an insight into their relationship, sharing clips of a sushi picnic date they enjoyed while watching the sunset.

He was careful not to feature Fox's face in the posts but showed himself sitting next to a brunette woman wearing a leather jacket and ripped jeans, with roses strewn across the blanket. The video is captioned with the simple words: 'in love'.

The Instagram story was published a day after Kelly posted a remark on Twitter referencing his new relationship with Fox, who played his love interest in the music video for his recent song, Bloody Valentine.

Tweeting out some of the track's lyrics, Kelly wrote, "'I'm calling you girlfriend, what the f**k,'" and then remarked, "Life imitated art on that one."

Fox and Kelly are also co-stars in upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.