Lady Antebellum have private meeting with Lady A after name change

The stars of Lady Antebellum have had a virtual meeting with the original Lady A to help them all move forward following their name change.

Blues singer Anita White, who has been performing under the Lady A title for 20 years, was stunned to learn the country trio were shortening their name to Lady A due to racial sensitivities.

Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood recently explained the "Antebellum" name had too many links to the American Civil War. They told fans: "We are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery."

Although White previously criticised the name change, she recently had a virtual meeting with the Need You Now group so they could collectively find a way forward.

"Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A," the country group wrote on Instagram besides a shot of their video call on Monday. "Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had. We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More to come."

The original Lady A shared the same photo and message and, on her Instagram Stories, she also shared a post from black country artist Michael Ricks, who uploaded a screengrab of the Rolling Stone article in which White spoke about Lady Antebellum taking the name.

Alongside the screenshot, he added, "Do a song together? In the spirit of racial reconciliation?" and, "Be the next Lil Nas X and Billy Ray," referring to their massive hit Old Town Road.

While White didn't add anything to the post, she appeared to hint that a collaboration between herself and the new Lady A could be on the cards.