Britney Spears debuts new look

Britney Spears has debuted her new bangs on Instagram.The 38-year-old excitedly took to the social media site to reveal her new look, and told her followers that she is thrilled with the wispy, side-swept fringe."I did it I finally cut bangs!!!!!!" she captioned two snaps that showed off her new fringe, with her posing on the beach in a pink leopard print bikini.Britney later shared a second series of photos showing the bangs, simply captioned with a red rose emoji, in which she can be seen wearing a crop top and black choker.The Toxic hitmaker's boyfriend Sam Asghari took to the comments to leave a sweet message for his beau. He wrote: "How many comment (sic) are going to say 'queen of bangs'."And actress Vanessa Hudgens, athlete and actor Gus Kenworthy, singer Delta Goodrem, and reality star Kaitlyn Bristowe were among the famous faces showing their love for Britney's new hairstyle.In a lengthy Instagram post last month, the mother-of-two opened up about her confidence issues when she was a teen, and revealed that she used to have a fringe when she was younger because she didn't feel pretty enough to show off her forehead."I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday," the singer shared. "It was such a big deal to expose my forehead... only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off. All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing... I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling."