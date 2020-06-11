Pusha T is a first-time father

Rapper Pusha T and his wife Virginia Williams have welcomed a son.

The Mercy hitmaker, real name Terrence LeVarr Thornton, announced the arrival of Nigel Brixx on Monday.

Alongside several snaps of the adorable newborn on Instagram, Pusha commented: "NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON JUNE 11 2020."

Williams also celebrated the new arrival on her own social media pages, and revealed Nigel weighed seven pounds, seven ounces (3.5 kilograms) at the time of his birth, while measuring 21 inches (53cm) in length.

Writing alongside a picture of Pusha, 43, holding the infant, Williams gushed: "My guys!"

She also shared a Mark Twain quote, which read: "The two most important days of your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why."

Pusha and Williams married in July 2018.