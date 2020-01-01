Perrie Edwards: 'I'm not ready to get engaged'

Perrie Edwards has stated she has no plans to get engaged to her long-term boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain any time soon.

After footballer Andre Gray popped the question to Perrie's Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, fans have been eagerly wondering whether or not Perrie could be next down the aisle.

However, during an interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp this week, Perrie admitted that while she's more than happy for her friend, she's not ready for a proposal herself.

The 26-year-old responded to a question about her romantic plans with bemusement: "Everyone keeps saying 'the pressure's on!' and I think that's because Andre did such an amazing job – like what an amazing proposal, the whole thing was just so well thought out and planned and it was beautiful, it was intimate."

Perrie then clarified that she and her beau are very happy with their current status: "We're not ready for that year, we're not ready for that yet, we're letting them two enjoy it (sic)."

Perrie also mentioned she had her suspicions that Andre may have been planning to ask Leigh-Anne to be his wife, so when the singer used the group chat to tell her bandmates of the happy news, the tears quickly started flowing: "As soon as she texted our group chat and was like, 'Girls', we just knew" she said happily.

Perrie added she's already looking forward to Leigh-Anne's special day: "She deserves the world and they are such a lovely couple, and I just felt so over the moon, like, can't wait for the wedding, excited for her to plan it, it's just amazing!"