Justin Timberlake and Billie Eilish join call for justice after Rayshard Brooks' death

Justin Timberlake and Billie Eilish have joined the growing number of stars calling for justice following the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.



Brooks, 27, was shot and killed by officers at a drive-through restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, amid continuing Black Lives Matter protests and questions about police brutality in the U.S. His death was ruled a homicide, caused by two gunshot wounds to the back, by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office.

In response to the news, Justin took to social media to express his sadness over the tragedy.



The singer, who shares five-year-old son Silas with wife Jessica Biel, shared a picture of Brooks holding one of his three children as a baby in the hospital, and wrote alongside the Instagram post: "As a dad, this photo hurts. #RayshardBrooks was a father of three girls...1, 2, and 8 years old. He should not be dead."



Continuing to reference three other victims from the past week, Justin added: "Neither should #RiahMilton, #DominiqueFells, and #RobertFuller. This week, these four innocent people became victims of racism, violence, and intolerance. And we're still waiting for Justice for #BreonnaTaylor. I'm heartbroken for their families and for this country.?



"The system needs to change... it has repeatedly shown us that Black people in America are not safe. I'll follow up with more resources and ways to help. Continue to SAY THEIR NAMES. #BlackLivesMatter."



Meanwhile, Billie shared a screengrab from an officer's body camera footage of Brooks, which showed him speaking calmly to police for over 25 minutes before he was shot, and wrote: "man F**k. Watching this video made me so f**king angry.



"F**K THIS S**T. JUSTICE FOR RAYSHARD BROOKS. #justiceforrayshard !!!! WHY ISNT EVERYONE TALKING ABOUT THIS??"



Billie's brother Finneas, reality star Kim Kardashian, and rappers T.I. and Killer Mike are among the other big names speaking out about Brooks' death.