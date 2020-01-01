Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz spending more time together than ever during lockdown

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have opened up about life together with their family during lockdown.

In a sweet seaside Q&A video on the Girl on Fire star's YouTube channel, the musicians discussed how their family life has been affected by the Covid-19 crisis over the past few months, and answered questions from fans

Beginning the segment, Alicia asked whether the two had ever spent as much time together as they had during their coronavirus pandemic, to which Swizz shook his head and said: "This is, like, married married married."

"That's what he said to me the other day," Alicia added. "He was like, 'Wow, this is real married!'"

The singer went on to admit that she's "loving" having some downtime, and confessed: "For (the children) to wake up knowing that we're always there, for us to wake up, always being there — it's kinda cool."

Another fan asked how having kids changed their relationship, to which Swizz, real name Kasseem Dean, shared: "It actually enhances the relationship, because now we have an equal bond with something that is there for life."

The couple wrapped up their video by answering a question about how couples can stay connected when they're forced to be apart while self-isolating.

"I've personally been enjoying writing letters during this time," the Fallin' star said, though she admitted she would be "sick" if she couldn't be with her husband for months on end.

They ended the video by telling each other, "I love you," and sharing a kiss.